Delhi Police Moves SC Over Bail Granted to Tanha, Narwal & Kalita

Delhi Police approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 16 June, challenging the Delhi High Court judgments granting bail to three Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) accused – Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita – on Tuesday.
They have been granted bail in the case registered under FIR 59 – one of the north-east Delhi riots cases that aims to unravel the alleged large-scale conspiracy that the Delhi Police special cell has been probing.
While Tanha is a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia, Narwal and Kalita are PhD scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
A portion of Kalita’s bail order read:
“Even if we assume for the sake of argument, without expressing any view thereon, that in the present case inflammatory speeches, chakka jams, instigation of women protesters and other actions, to which the appellant is alleged to have been party, crossed the line of peaceful protests permissible under our Constitutional guarantee, that, however, would yet not amount to commission of a ‘terrorist act’ or a ‘conspiracy’ or an ‘act preparatory’ to the commission of a terrorist act as understood under the UAPA.”
The court also noted that the state has blurred the lines between the constitutional right to protest and “terrorist activity”. It found in both Narwal and Kalita’s judgments:
The Delhi Police special cell has tried to make the case that the communal violence in which 53 people were killed and property worth crores was destroyed was a conspiracy by activists protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Additionally, the police alleged that the activists orchestrated the violence in a way that the ‘chakka jam’ would lead to a full-blown case of communal violence.
The police believe that the day to incite violence was chosen on the basis of the visit of the then US President Donald Trump, to cause maximum embarrassment.
To read what the original charge sheet says but fails to prove about the ‘conspiracy’, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined