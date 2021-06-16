Delhi Police Moves SC Over Bail Granted to Tanha, Narwal & Kalita

Delhi Police approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, 16 June, challenging the Delhi High Court judgments granting bail to three Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) accused – Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita – on Tuesday.

They have been granted bail in the case registered under FIR 59 – one of the north-east Delhi riots cases that aims to unravel the alleged large-scale conspiracy that the Delhi Police special cell has been probing.

While Tanha is a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia, Narwal and Kalita are PhD scholars at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.