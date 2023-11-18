Former BharatPe MD, Shark Tank Judge, Now Summoned by EOW: Who's Ashneer Grover?

Kotak Investment Banking, 2006

After having earned a BTech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, Ashneer Grover took up a job at Kotak Investment Banking, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He worked there for seven years until he left the company in 2013 as vice president. At Kotak, Grover claims to have worked on 10 deals of $3 billion transaction value pertaining to various sectors such as retail, oil and gas, telecom, media, manufacturing, and real estate.

American Express, 2013

From Kotak, Grover moved to credit card company American Express, where he was the director of corporate development. He spent almost two years in this role, where he claimed to have led the Series B investment in MobiKwik, a popular digital wallet in India.