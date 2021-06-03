‘We Eat Roti & Salt’: Delhi’s Most Vulnerable Still Wait for Food

Babita says the process of getting an Aadhaar card is tedious, “Getting a ration card is not easy, not like those who have ration cards are getting food either.”



She says many people do not own homes but live here on rent. “As a result, they do not have documents to show ownership. Now in the case that they live somewhere on rent, they need to get a no-objection certificate from the landlord and an electricity bill on their name. Many landlords are hesitant in giving these out as they are worried that people will then never leave these homes."

Anjali Bhardwaj from the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan, says that this leads to the most vulnerable and marginalised of families, like migrant workers and homeless people, being left out.

Babita is single-handedly bringing up her five children, three girls and two boys between the age of 17 and 8 and has not been able to send any of them go to school and would appreciate all of it being made a little easier for her. "I have asked my brothers for money for rent and food. If they ask me to return it, I won't. I would not have had to borrow as much maybe if I had the government provide food like last time,” she says.

When asked if her employers helped, she said, "No one called and nor will I call them. They cut my pay for not working for the first moment they could."