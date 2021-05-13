‘Apathy, Chaos, Fear’: Weeks Into Lockdown, Delhi Waits for Ration

Regarding the order that said they would be charged for food, Sooraj added, "To add to that the government said they will make it free and then they are issuing orders saying they will take money. What are they doing? Say one thing and stick to it. Are we so invisible that you can make headlines saying you will give us free food, then charge us, and no one will be bothered?"

He says as a consequence they are all eating lesser. "We do not eat to fill our stomachs, we are worried that there will be days where we won't have anything left so we ration our food,” Sooraj says.



Sooraj says that sometimes people get so competitive about the grains that they do not even get to know if ration stores have food. "Now the deal is if there is a delay for a few days and you go back to the shop. They will not give you food anymore,” he said.

Devina says as the money is drying at home, her son has started stepping out again, against the fear of contracting COVID, to find work at the labour chowks. With desperation, she says, "The minimum we need to survive is food, give us that?" she asks.