Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of 9-Yr-Old Allegedly Raped, Murdered in Delhi

A priest and three employees of a crematorium in Southwest Delhi were arrested on Monday, 2 August after the girl died under mysterious circumstances, leading to protests in the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Radhey Shyam, the priest at the crematorium, and Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49), all of whom were reportedly acquainted with the girl.