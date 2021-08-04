Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of 9-Yr-Old Allegedly Raped, Murdered in Delhi

Rahul Gandhi.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 4 August met the family of the 9-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without the family's consent in Delhi's Nangal.
A priest and three employees of a crematorium in Southwest Delhi were arrested on Monday, 2 August after the girl died under mysterious circumstances, leading to protests in the national capital.
The accused have been identified as Radhey Shyam, the priest at the crematorium, and Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49), all of whom were reportedly acquainted with the girl.
Published: 04 Aug 2021,09:22 AM IST