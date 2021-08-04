Delhi Dalit Minor Rape Case: Cause of Death Not Ascertained, Say Police Sources

As details over the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi's Nangal are being ascertained, the police sources on Wednesday, 4 August, said that the post-mortem of the body has so far been "inconclusive."

Sources told The Quint that a three-member panel which conducted the post-mortem on the child's body could "not ascertain the cause of the death" as most of the body was burnt – after the alleged forceful cremation of the girl.

A priest and three employees of a crematorium in the area were arrested on 2 August, after the girl died under mysterious circumstances and was allegedly forcefully cremated.