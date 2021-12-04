With the Highest Concentration of CCTVs, Delhi to Add 1,40,000 More Cameras

After installing around 2,75,000 close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in the last seven years, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is all set to place an additional 1,40,000 such cameras across the length and breadth of the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday, 3 December.

Once the additional cameras are installed under the second phase, Delhi will have a total of 4,15,000 CCTVs. But even without this addition, the national capital has the highest average density of surveillance cameras every square kilometer.