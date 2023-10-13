NewsClick Row: Delhi HC Dismisses Prabir Purkayastha's Plea in UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 13 October, dismissed the pleas filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and the portal's Human Resources (HR) head Amit Chakravarty challenging the trial court's order remanding them to a seven-day police custody in a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case for allegedly receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

"This court does not find any merit in the petitions. The same are accordingly dismissed," a single-judge bench led by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

Justice Gedela upheld the Patiala House Court's order remanding the duo for a seven-day police remand. The duo is presently under judicial custody since 10 October.