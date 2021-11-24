No Need for Booster Dose of COVID Vaccine, Huge Third Wave Unlikely: AIIMS Chief

The AIIMS Chief was speaking at the launch of Going Viral, a book on the creation of Covaxin, penned by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Dr Guleria said that the vaccines are proving effective and India is not seeing any breakthrough infections causing a surge in hospitalisations. He also said that the country's sero-positivity rate is very high, noting that all of these point to the fact that there is no need for a booster dose at the moment.