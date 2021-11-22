Booster Shots For All Adults in US: What is India's Stand? What Do Experts Say?

A National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) member told The Times of India that a policy on booster dose is likely to be announced by the end of this month. A meeting has been scheduled in two weeks to decide the same, said a member on 20 November to the newspaper.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that a decision on booster dose would be taken based on the expert recommendation only, adding that the priority is to complete the adult vaccination programme with both doses at the earliest.

The government has not said anything officially on booster shots yet.