Booster Shots For All Adults in US: What is India's Stand? What Do Experts Say?

What exactly does this mean? What's India's stand on booster shots? Here's all you need to know.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/TheQuint)
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on 20 November expanded recommendations for COVID-19 booster shots to all adults who are above 18 years of age. This order comes at a time when official records reflect that at least 47 million adults in the US are yet to be vaccinated.
What exactly does this mean? What's India's stand on booster shots? Here's all you need to know.
Who is eligible for booster shots in the US?
Any person who has taken a complete dose of either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to take a booster shot.
The person must be above 18 years of age.
How long is the wait between second and booster shot?
The CDC recommends at least a six-month gap between the second dose and booster shot.
But isn't WHO against booster shots?
Yes. One month ago, on 23 October, the WHO released a statement saying that there was 'inconclusive' evidence on whether booster shots were effective.
According to recent statistics from Our World in Data, only half the world population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, only 5 percent of those living in low-income countries have received at least one dose.
Are other countries approving booster shots, too?
Yes. Countries like the UK, Sweden, Spain South Korea, Turkey and Brazil have already approved booster shots for the immunocompromised and/or elderly.
However, European Union countries like Austria, Germany and Italy are offering booster shots to all adults.
What is India's stand on booster doses?
A National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) member told The Times of India that a policy on booster dose is likely to be announced by the end of this month. A meeting has been scheduled in two weeks to decide the same, said a member on 20 November to the newspaper.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that a decision on booster dose would be taken based on the expert recommendation only, adding that the priority is to complete the adult vaccination programme with both doses at the earliest.
The government has not said anything officially on booster shots yet.
What are the experts saying?
Talking to IANS, Dr Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology and Infectious diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that COVID booster dose may be introduced based on the scientific evidence, but this time our focus should be oriented on total vaccination with both doses across the nation.
Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman Pan Fortis Medical Council, said:
However, Dr Ashutosh Shukla, Senior Director, Internal Medicine & Medical Advisor, Max Hospital, told IANS that the priority for India should be to ensure both doses of vaccination for the entire country this time.
If I have taken a complete dose of Covaxin, can I opt for Covishield booster shot?
There is no clarity about this yet, as booster shots are not approved in India.
Watch out this space for more.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)