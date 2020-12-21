HC Rejects Future Retail Plea for Injunction Order Against Amazon

The bench observed that the Emergency Award was valid, and the Kishore Biyani-owned company's resolution approving the transaction with Reliance was also valid.



Earlier this year, Reliance had announced the acquisition of retail businesses of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore, and at the time, it was reported that Amazon’s shareholding in Future Coupons would continue.



Amazon had argued the 2019 deal it signed with Future prevented the Indian company from selling its retail assets to certain companies. Amazon had also won an interim award against the transaction between RIL and the Future group after Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) put the transaction on hold, reported Business Standard.

The Future Group sought a plea to restrain Amazon from interfering in the Reliance Retail-Future deal.