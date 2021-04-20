Delhi HC Issues Directions on Removal of ‘Offensive’ Web Content

Further, the court observed that for an injunction or a restrain, which directs for disablement of offending content to be effective even within India, a search engine must block the search results internationally too, since no purpose would be served by issuing the order if it has no actual prospect of preventing harm to a litigant, LiveLaw reported.

Under the provisions contained in the IT Act, Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules 2011 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, an intermediary is now required by its rules and regulations, privacy policy or user agreement to "inter alia inform its users that they must not host, display, upload modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that 'belongs to another person and to which the user does not have any right' or which is inter alia 'invasive of another's privacy’,” the court noted.

The petitioner had also informed the court that despite her "privacy settings" being activated on social media, photos and other details were taken non-consensually, and it was submitted by the petitioner that such a conduct is punishable under Section 67 of the IT Act and will fall within the meaning of mischief under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.