Delhi HC Agrees to Hear Plea on Pausing Central Vista Construction

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 10 May, agreed to hear tomorrow a petition that seeks to pause construction work related to the BJP government’s Central Vista redevelopment project.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra informed the division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh of a Supreme Court order, which gave the petitioner liberty to mention the matter in the high court for an early hearing on account of the COVID-19 health emergency.

Luthra said, "Your lordship was pleased to keep it on 17th May. An SLP was filed..my request is that there is an emergency, a health emergency," Bar and Bench reported.