Central Vista Project: PM, VP Residences to Be Ready in 2022

The Hindu reported that according to legal researcher Kanchi Kohli from the Centre for Policy Research, “The Central Vista project has been broken up into several components: a new Parliament, Central Vista avenue and now this consolidated proposal which still does not include the Prime Minister’s Office, as the land use change for that is still pending.”

Kohli added, “The EAC, which had asked the CPWD to avoid a piecemeal approach and submit a consolidated proposal back in November 2020, recommended environment clearance going against its own observations. In effect, the cumulative environmental impact of the Central Vista project, which also includes constructing the new India garden on the Yamuna floodplains has not been assessed,” The Hindu quoted.

Even as the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged India, disrupting families and resulting in thousands of deaths on a daily basis, the going into the billion-dollar Central Vista project has also been subjected to criticism.