Delhi Govt To Go Back to Old Retail Liquor Sale Policy for Six Months: Sisodia

Delhi government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city, officials said on Friday, 29 July.
With the lieutenant governor recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the implementation of the new excise policy, the Delhi government has decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city, officials told news agency PTI on Friday, 29 July.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, directed the department on Thursday to "revert" to old regime of the excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh policy is in place, they said.
According to an official document, the finance department has directed the excise commissioner to coordinate with the heads of four corporations of the Delhi government for details of liquor vends operated by them before the new excise policy came into effect from 17 November 2021.
The corporations include Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC).
Majority of liquor stores in the city before the Excise Policy 2021-22 was implemented, were operated by these corporations.
