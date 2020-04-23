COVID Lockdown: Girls From Rural Areas Struggle for Sanitary Pads

Kumari, who studies at a government school in Haryana’s Kurkshetra, said, “The entire focus has been shifted to distribution of masks and sanitisers and nobody is talking about these basics. It is important to save ourselves from the deadly virus but periods don’t stop for pandemics”.

Geeta, a Class 7 student from Alwar in Rajasthan, said, “Even if we get the money to buy it, it is so difficult to step out for women, especially during the lockdown to buy a sanitary napkin. There is door-to-door distribution of masks happening in my locality but no clue about sanitary napkins.”

Rani Devi, a domestic help in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, who had switched to using sanitary pads two years ago because of her daughter, has to face the similar situation again.

“I always used cloth during periods until two years back, a teacher from my daughter’s school briefed me about the importance of sanitary napkins. My daughter would get it in school and both of us would use it. But now after the lockdown, things are different”, Devi said.

“We are short of money because my husband used to run a small kiosk for street food, which is now out of business due to the lockdown. It is getting difficult to survive with other essentials, sanitary napkins of course do not figure in that list for us,” she added.