Delhi Govt Shuts Restaurants for Dine-In Amid COVID Surge, Delivery To Continue

The Delhi government on Monday, 10 January, announced that restaurants and bars will remain shut for dine-in services in the national capital, as it sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi government on Monday, 10 January, announced that restaurants and bars will remain shut for dine-in services in the national capital, as it sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.
"Delhi Health Department was advised to make adequate arrangements for additional manpower in hospitals and to scale up the vaccination efforts including for those in age group of 15-18 years," LG Baijal said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)