From 2015-19 AAP Govt Commissioned No New Hospital in Delhi: WHY?

Delhi is among the worst hit by the second COVID wave. Shortage of oxygen, shortage of critical care and ICU beds have cost thousands of lives. Social media is flooded with desperate pleas for beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders. Crematoriums and burial grounds have run out of space.

The tragedy has been well documented.

It feels worse because Delhi, the National Capital, is said to have among the best medical facilities in India.

Perhaps it is now time to question that.

Yes, the surge in COVID cases in the second wave has been challenging, but has the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal done enough to build health infrastructure since it came to power in 2013.