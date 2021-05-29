Delhi Govt Floats Global Tender for 10 Mn COVID Vaccine Doses

The Delhi government on Friday, 28 May, floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for urgent procurement of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, news agency PTI reported.
It said, "The Health and Family Welfare Department of NCT of Delhi intends to procure SARS-CoV-2 vaccine on an urgent basis to control and manage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Expression of Interest is hereby invited from international manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine or their authorised agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence to import the vaccine in India," the report added.
As per the official document, the Directorate General of Health Services said that the offered COVID-19 vaccine must be duly approved by the pertinent national authority.
In the event that the vaccine is not yet approved for use in India, the vaccine makers or their agents can enter a bid but will be required to obtain requisite permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the document added.
The EOI also states that the interested parties must inform the Central Procurement Agency of the Delhi government of the quantity of supplies they can commit to in the shortest time after taking into consideration all necessary factors.
So far, the Delhi government has received 47.44 lakh doses for health and frontline workers, as well as all aged above 45 from the central government.
The Arvind Kejriwal administration on 22 May suspended the inoculation exercise for the 18-44 age group after a vaccine shortage.
(With inputs from PTI)
