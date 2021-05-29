Delhi Govt Floats Global Tender for 10 Mn COVID Vaccine Doses

The Delhi government on Friday, 28 May, floated a global expression of interest (EOI) for urgent procurement of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, news agency PTI reported.

It said, "The Health and Family Welfare Department of NCT of Delhi intends to procure SARS-CoV-2 vaccine on an urgent basis to control and manage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global Expression of Interest is hereby invited from international manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine or their authorised agents or from direct importers with appropriate licence to import the vaccine in India," the report added.