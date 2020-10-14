Delhi Government Converts Hindu Rao Hospital to Non-COVID Facility

The Delhi government removed the corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital from the list of dedicated COVID-19 facilities and converted it into a non-COVID hospital on Tuesday, 13 October.

The request to convert the hospital into a non-COVID facility was put after observing low bed occupancy in the hospital, the request letter by North MCD Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti, stated.

The Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds. It was declared a dedicated COVID facility on 14 June. Currently, the hospital is treating three COVID-19 patients in its intensive care unit (ICU).

“A request has been received from the Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, for converting the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital into a non-Covid hospital. The matter has been examined and in view of the low average bed occupancy of the hospital and the request received from the North MCD, the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital is hereby removed from the list of designated COVID-19 hospital with immediate effect,” the order by the Delhi government read.