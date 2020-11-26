Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tests Positive for COVID-19

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 26 November. The Aam Aadmi Party member, who is also the minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in the Kejriwal-led Cabinet, took to Twitter to announce his test results and urged those who came in contact with him to get tested.
"I got a coronavirus test was done after experiencing initial symptoms. My report shows I am COVID-positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested and please take care of themselves," Rai tweeted in Hindi.
Gopal Rai is the third minister in the AAP-led Delhi government to have tested positive for the coronavirus amid the pandemic that has gripped the country since early March. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had contracted COVID-19 in September and June, respectively.
Delhi is experiencing a third and severe wave of COVID-19 infections compounded by toxic levels of air pollution, cold weather, and recent Diwali festivities. The capital city reported 5,246 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 99 deaths, taking its tally to 5.45 lakh with more than 8,700 fatalities.
Published: undefined