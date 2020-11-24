COVID-19: PM Modi Urges CMs of 8 States to Curb Positivity Rate

Modi said that the mission to vaccinate every citizen of the country is a national commitment. The Quint File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo Courtesy: BJP4India/ Twitter) COVID-19 Modi said that the mission to vaccinate every citizen of the country is a national commitment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 November virtually met the chief ministers of eight worst-hit states, to review the coronavirus situation. In the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for safety and speed in vaccination distribution. “Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He said that mission to vaccinate every citizen of the country is a national commitment. “Each state and stakeholder has to work as a team to ensure that this mission is systematic, smooth and a sustained effort.”

The prime minister has urged all the eight states to send a detailed plan on how they are strategising to take the COVID-19 vaccine to the ground level. He further stated that there shouldn’t be any carelessness regarding the vaccine process. Prime Minister Modi also suggested the states to establish cold storage facilities for the vaccines.

Speaking on the vaccine development, Prime Minister said that the government is keeping a close track of each development and manufacturers.

“We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisations and international companies” Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister said that the government has not decided on the cost of the vaccines yet. He said that two India-based vaccines are currently being developed.

He said that the number of doses of the vaccine is still undecided. “ We still don't have answers to these questions,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

He also said that the aim of the state government should be to bring the positivity rate under 5 percent. He said that seeing the good recovery rate in the country, people think that the virus is not that serious, hence this rampant carelessness. The government should ensure that people are alert and transmission is curbed.

Prime Minister also said that India is in a much better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates.

PM said that the government is trying to make the medical colleges and district hospitals self-sufficient in oxygen generation. He said that efforts are underway to establish more than 160 oxygen generation plants in the country.

When Will India Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday, 19 November, announced that the country could receive the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for the frontline healthcare workers by the year 2020 or early next year. It is likely to be priced at a maximum of Rs 500-600, he said. Serum Institute of India is planning to produce 100 million dosages of vaccines by February 2021. Currently, Phase 3 trials of the vaccine are on across India in collaboration with Serum Institute and ICMR. Recently, the investigators finished recruiting for Phase 3 of the Covishield human trials. 1,600 participants have been enrolled. Once the trial is over, and the data examined and studied, a green signal can be given for emergency use. Though some reports indicate SII will apply for emergency use as soon as next month.