India Reports 44,489 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 92,66,706

India on Thursday, 26 November, reported 44,489 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 92,66,706. The death toll increased by 524 to 1,35,223. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,52,344 active cases across the country, while 86,79,138 patients have been discharged.