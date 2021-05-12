‘Covaxin-Maker Refused Supply, Centre Taking Calls’: Delhi Dy CM

In a press conference on the same issue on Wednesday, Sisodia said Delhi had demanded 1.34 crore doses – 67 lakh each of Covaxin and Covishield.

"Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) wrote to us yesterday that they can't provide. They wrote, 'We're making dispatches as per the directives of the concerned government officials.' (It is) obvious that these are central government officials. They further wrote, 'We therefore sincerely regret that we cannot make any additional supplies as required by you.' I don't know how much is being supplied to other states but they've written to us that they can't provide to Delhi because they have to supply as per the central government," he alleged.

Sisodia pointed out that while the centres administering Serum Institute's Covishield are functioning, the ones giving Covaxin have had to be shut down. "Our reserve stock is exhausted," he was quoted as saying.