Minor Allegedly Raped & Killed in Delhi; 4 Held After 'Hurried Cremation'
The accused had allegedly convinced the girl's family to cremate her without informing the police.
A priest and three employees of a crematorium in Southwest Delhi were arrested on Monday, 2 August in a case involving the death of a nine-year-old girl under mysterious circumstances, and her hurried cremation.
The accused have been identified as Radhey Shyam, the priest at the crematorium, and Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49), all of whom were reportedly acquainted with the girl.
What Had Happened
DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that they received a PCR call around 10.30 pm, following which, the police rushed to the sit of the incident.
He informed that around 5.30 pm on Sunday, the girl went to get water from a cooler at the crematorium and around 6 pm, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people acquainted with the girl's mother, called and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while getting water, The Indian Express reported.
Singh reportedly added, "There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow and her lips were blue."
As per the police, the accused had allegedly convinced the girl's family to cremate her without informing the police, however the girl's family objected. They had claimed that if police file a case, the doctor's would steal the girl's organs during post-mortem, The Indian Express reported.
The girl's mother has claimed that the accused may have sexually assaulted her daughter, given her rushed cremation.
Actions Taken So Far
Singh informed that as per the girl’s mother's statement, an FIR has registered under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 201 (destruction of evidence), 342 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention), as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, SC/ST Act, and IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 376 (punishment for rape), and 506 at the Delhi Cantonment police station.
The TA forensics team and a crime team has also collected evidence from the scene.
Further, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given a notice to discuss the matter in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The Chairperson of the Delhi Commission of Women also tweeted on Tuesday, saying that the police should carry out a thorough investigation of the matter in an expeditious manner.
What We Know
The girl lived with her parents in a rented accommodation near the crematorium, the police stated. Her mother is a ragpicker.
The senior officer also said that a crowd of over 200 villagers gathered to protest the cremation of the girl, which was stopped mid-way and the body was taken off the pyre, The Indian Express reported.
As per the the neighbour, residents of the neighbourhood had confronted the priest about the alleged crime. The neighbour has also asked the police to scan CCTV cameras installed to obtain evident and ascertain what happened.
Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has stated, “This is a very shocking matter. I have spoken to the DCP and DM here. I asked them that the matter should be investigated in a fast track manner." He had urged the police to record the parent's statement without delay.
He added, “We will talk to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and provide compensation to the girl’s family as soon as possible and will also provide the necessary legal assistance to the family, if needed."
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Hindu)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.