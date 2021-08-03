Minor Allegedly Raped & Killed in Delhi; 4 Held After 'Hurried Cremation'

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that they received a PCR call around 10.30 pm, following which, the police rushed to the sit of the incident.

He informed that around 5.30 pm on Sunday, the girl went to get water from a cooler at the crematorium and around 6 pm, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people acquainted with the girl's mother, called and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while getting water, The Indian Express reported.

Singh reportedly added, "There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow and her lips were blue."

As per the police, the accused had allegedly convinced the girl's family to cremate her without informing the police, however the girl's family objected. They had claimed that if police file a case, the doctor's would steal the girl's organs during post-mortem, The Indian Express reported.

The girl's mother has claimed that the accused may have sexually assaulted her daughter, given her rushed cremation.