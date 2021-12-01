Delhi Govt Cuts Petrol Price By Rs 8 Per Litre; New Rate Effective From Midnight

The Delhi government has cut petrol prices by Rs 8 per litre and reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 percent from 30 percent, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 1 December.

The new rates will come in to effect from midnight on Wednesday.

On 3 November, the Government of India had announced that excise duty levied on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from 4 November.

This was the first cut in central excise duties in over three years.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet, "The states should add to this celebration by reducing VAT on fuel to give further relief to consumers."

(With inputs from ANI.)