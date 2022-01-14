Court Says Bulli Bai a 'Vilification Campaign,' Denies Bail to Niraj Bishnoi

Niraj Bishnoi, 21, was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Assam's Jorhat on 5 January 2022, and is allegedly the 'main conspirator' of the Bulli Bai app.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Denying bail to Bulli Bai case accused Niraj Bishnoi, a Delhi court on Friday, 14 January, noted that "A vilification campaign against these women containing derogatory content and offending material having communal overtones was run on this App being made by the accused."
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Patiala House Court Pankaj Sharma noted in his order on Friday:
"The facts disclose that accused created the App 'Bulli Bai' where women journalists and celebrities of a particular community who are famous on social media are targeted and they are projected in a bad light with an objective to insult and humiliate them by objectification."
Denying bail to the accused, the Court noted that the investigation of the case is at an initial stage, and that the police is still in the process of collecting evidence.
Previously, the police had said that they were analysing deleted data on Bishnoi's laptop to probe the extent of his involvement with the Sulli Deals app, a similar app on GitHub that was created to "auction off" Muslim women in July 2021.
The police had said that during the interrogation, it came to the fore that "Bishnoi is habitual of hacking and has been defacing websites since he was 15-years-old."