Court Says Bulli Bai a 'Vilification Campaign,' Denies Bail to Niraj Bishnoi

Previously, the police had said that they were analysing deleted data on Bishnoi's laptop to probe the extent of his involvement with the Sulli Deals app, a similar app on GitHub that was created to "auction off" Muslim women in July 2021.

The police had said that during the interrogation, it came to the fore that "Bishnoi is habitual of hacking and has been defacing websites since he was 15-years-old."