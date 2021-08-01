Delhi Court Rules Out Foul Play in Unnao Rape Survivor's Death by Road Accident

A Delhi court upheld the CBI investigation that had ruled out any foul play in the Unnao rape survivor's death by road accident.

The CBI had concluded that there was no evidence suggesting a criminal conspiracy hatched by the rape accused, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is currently serving life imprisonment over the rape case.

Earlier in 2019, when the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh, who was lodged in Rae Bareilly Jail, their car collided with a truck.

All the four passengers, including the rape survivor, succumbed to injuries.