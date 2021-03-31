Protesting Farmers to March to Parliament in May

On 1 May, Mazdoor Day will be celebrated on the borders of Delhi, the SKM said, adding that all programmes will be dedicated to Mazdoor-Kisan (workers-farmers) unity. On 6 May, they will conduct an event to honour the farmers who lost their lives during the protests.

“Soil from different parts of the country will be brought to these borders and a memorial will be created for all our brothers who lost their lives while participating in this movement,” a farmer leader said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)