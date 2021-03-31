Protesting Farmers to March to Parliament in May

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday, 31 March, announced that farmers protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws will march to the Parliament in the first fortnight of May. The exact date will be announced soon, SKM stated.
“Not just farmers, but women and unemployed individuals, and labourers who have been supporting the movement will also participate in the march,” farmer leader Gurnaam Singh Chaduni said, according to PTI.
“This programme will be completely peaceful,” the SKM stressed.
“It will also be amply clarified that SKM condemns all kinds of violence. So the protestors will know that if there is any damage to property by them, they will be penalized,” a farmer leader said, according to PTI.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, farmer leaders also said that they would block the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway for 24 hours, starting at 11 am on 10 April.
On 1 May, Mazdoor Day will be celebrated on the borders of Delhi, the SKM said, adding that all programmes will be dedicated to Mazdoor-Kisan (workers-farmers) unity. On 6 May, they will conduct an event to honour the farmers who lost their lives during the protests.
“Soil from different parts of the country will be brought to these borders and a memorial will be created for all our brothers who lost their lives while participating in this movement,” a farmer leader said.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
