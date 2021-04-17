Delhi Court Grants Bail to Deep Sidhu in 26 January Violence Case

During the last hearing, Deep Sidhu had submitted in court that he was not a part of the farmer union and did not appeal to the agitating farmers to go to Red Fort.

Sidhu's counsel also submitted that there’s no evidence that he had mobilised the crowd, with the accused stressing that he had not indulged in a single act of violence.

“I just posted a video, that was my mistake. Every mistake is not a crime. The media named me as the main accused just because I posted a video. I was levelled by the media as the chief conspirator, I don’t know why?” Sidhu had said on his bail hearing last week.