Delhi Court Rejects Khalid’s Plea to Meet Family While in Custody

Khalid has been held in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots. The application was rejected on 19 September. The Quint File image of former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid. | (Photo: The Quint) India Khalid has been held in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots. The application was rejected on 19 September.

A Delhi court dismissed an application by former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, seeking permission to meet his family during his police custody. He was held in a case related to the north-east Delhi riots. The application was rejected on 19 September. Khalid will be in police custody till 24 September.

“The counsel for the accused (Khalid) had made specific request for allowing the meeting time of accused with the counsel during police custody remand and the same was allowed for every day for 30 minutes during the entire police custody remand. Counsel for the accused is meeting the accused every day during remand in terms of the order dated September 14. There was also an apprehension of safety raised by the counsel for the accused and thus a specific direction was also given to the DCP concerned to ensure the safety of the accused,” the court said, dismissing his application, reported The Indian Express.

In his application, the activist sought permission for Khalid to meet his family for 30 minutes, on at least two occasion.

On 6 March, the FIR was registered against Khalid and a person identified as Danish, based on information provided by an informer to Crime Branch Sub-Inspector Arvind Kumar. He was arrested by the Delhi Police, six months later, on 13 September. According to FIR number 59/2020, complainant Arvind Kumar said that riots are a premeditated conspiracy. "The conspiracy was hatched by Umar Khalid and two others associated with different organisations," as per the FIR.