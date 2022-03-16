Delhi Court Grants Bail to Man Who Tried to Break Into NSA Ajit Doval’s House

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 16 March, granted bail to a man, identified as Shakti Dhar Reddy, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on 16 February, for allegedly trying to break into the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tughlaq Road.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain on Wednesday said, “Considering the nature of allegations, the background of accused and the fact that accused is in custody since 16 February and no more is required for investigation, the accused/ applicant Shakti Dhar Reddy is admitted to bail after furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount,” news agency ANI reported.