Man Detained After Break-in Attempt at NSA Ajit Doval's Residence: Report

File image of NSA Ajit Doval.
A man was detained by Delhi Police after he tried to break-in to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence on Wednesday, 16 February, news agency ANI reported quoting police sources.
As per the preliminary investigation, the man was driving a rented car and seems to be suffering from mental distress.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
