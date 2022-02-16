ADVERTISEMENT

Man Detained After Break-in Attempt at NSA Ajit Doval's Residence: Report

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of NSA Ajit Doval.</p></div>
i

A man was detained by Delhi Police after he tried to break-in to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence on Wednesday, 16 February, news agency ANI reported quoting police sources.

As per the preliminary investigation, the man was driving a rented car and seems to be suffering from mental distress.

(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)

