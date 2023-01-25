Court Allows Extradition of Rajwinder Singh to Australia in Woman's Murder Case

Rajwinder Singh
(Photo: Twitter/Qld Police)
A Delhi court on Tuesday, 24 January, allowed the extradition of fugitive Rajwinder Singh to Australia in a case related to the murder of a woman four years ago.
Singh, an Australian citizen of Indian-origin, had fled the country after allegedly murdering a 24-year-old woman in 2018. He was nabbed by the Delhi Police from GT Karnal Road in November last year.
The accused was produced for the hearing through video conferencing from Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged. The government informed the court that it will take around three weeks to extradite Singh to Australia.
The Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against the accused, after which a non-bailable warrant was issued by a court in Delhi under the Extradition Act.
On 4 November last year, the Australian High Commission announced a reward of 1 million Australian dollars on the accused.
Singh, who used to work as a nurse in Innisfail, allegedly killed Toyah Cordingley on a beach following a heated argument triggered by her dog barking at him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)