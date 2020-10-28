Delhi Court Acquits Kejriwal in Defamation Case by BJP’s Bidhuri

ACMM Vishal Pahuja acquitted Kejriwal of all the offences that had been brought on against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja acquitted Kejriwal of all the offences that had been brought on against him.

The BJP MP had slapped a defamation case against Kejriwal following latter's interview to a news channel. Kejriwal, in the interview, had alleged that serious criminal cases were pending against Bidhuri.



Bidhuri had, according to NDTV, claimed Kejriwal had defamed him, and that no case was pending against him

Kejriwal, according to NDTV, was also summoned as an accused by the court earlier under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC. He was later granted bail.