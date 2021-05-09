‘Stricter’ Delhi Lockdown Till 17 May: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 9 May, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown until 17 May.
“In the last 2-3 days, the positivity rate has come down to 23 percent from 35 percent,” Delhi CM said.
"During the lockdown we utilised the time to enhance our healthcare infrastructure. The main issue in Delhi was oxygen shortage. With the Centre's help, the condition is better now," Kejriwal added.
What are the new restrictions imposed?
What if money is already paid for marriage services?
DJ, tent and catering will not be allowed at any wedding. According to the Delhi government, if the customer has paid in advance for any such service, the money should be returned to them.
What establishments will remain closed?
Can I go and get tested for COVID-19? What about vaccinations?
According to the guidelines, a person who is going for COVID-19 testing or vaccinations is allowed to move during curfew on production of a valid ID-card.
Will home-delivery be operational?
Yes, home-delivery and takeaway services of restaurants will be allowed. Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms, will be allowed.
For the fifth time in seven days, the country recorded over four lakh fresh COVID cases. India recorded 4,03,738 fresh cases and 4,092 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the overall case count to 2.22 crore, according to data from the health ministry.
