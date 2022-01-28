Delhi Cops' Failure Inspired Bulli Bai ​Creator, Claims Mumbai Police: Report

The Mumbai Police said on Thursday, 27 January, that Niraj Bishnoi, the creator of the Bulli Bai app was inspired by the Delhi Police's failure in arresting Aumkareshwar Thakur, who had created a similar app by the name of Sulli Deals back in July 2021, The Indian Express reported.

Photos of over a hundred Muslim women were uploaded for mock online auctions on the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals apps with the accompanying text: "Deal of the day".

As Bishnoi's custody ended on Thursday, a court in Mumbai sent him to police custody till 31 January.