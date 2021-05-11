‘Not Just 2, Deploy Several Cos to Manufacture Vaccines’: Delhi CM

Asserting that Delhi is facing a shortage of vaccines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 11 May, underlined the need to ramp up vaccine manufacturing on a war footing across the country, saying that only two companies should not be manufacturing the vaccines and calling on the Centre to rope in others.

"Right now, we're administering 1.25 lakh doses every day. We'll soon begin vaccinating over 3 lakh people every day. We aim to vaccinate all residents of Delhi within next three months. But we're facing a vaccine shortage. We're left with stock that will last only a few days," Kejriwal was quoted as saying during his address.

Calling for increasing vaccine production on a war footing in the country and framing a national policy to vaccinate everyone in the next couple of months, Kejriwal went on to say, "Only two companies are producing vaccines. They produce only 6-7 crore vaccines a month. This way, it'll take over two years to vaccinate everyone. Many waves would have come by then."