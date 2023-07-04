Delhi CM Approves Construction Of New Maintenance Shed For Vande Bharat Trains

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ratifies the removal and relocation of trees.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 3 July, Monday, sanctioned a proposal for the construction of a new maintenance shed for Vande Bharat trains.
The government received a proposal from the Indian Railways to remove and transplant 78 trees around the identified project site in the process of clearing the construction site.
“Kejriwal has cleared the path for the project by approving the said proposal. He has approved the proposal with the condition that the Railways will plant 780 new saplings,” the government added.
Approving the proposal, the CM said that it would be placed before Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
The Delhi government also requested the Indian Railways not to damage any trees at the site other than those identified and approved by the government. If any tree, apart from the approved ones, is damaged, it shall constitute an offense under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act.
The Indian Railways have to plant around 2,140 new tree saplings and will be responsible for maintaining them for the next seven years, as per the Delhi government's guidelines. These trees will be planted on the identified land parcels within three months from the date on which permission for shifting the trees is issued.
According to the approved proposal, various tree species that suit the soil and climate of Delhi will be planted in lieu of the removal and transplantation.
The Railways must transplant trees within six months after meeting necessary conditions and submit a report to the Tree Officer for supervision.
The Delhi Government has requested Railways to follow the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy 2020 and submit regular progress reports. They must plant indigenous tree species in a 1:5 ratio for transplanted trees that do not survive.
If any tree is found to have a bird’s nest, it will not be allowed to be cut or transplanted until the birds abandon the tree. Tree branches and tops must be sent to local crematoriums for free within 90 days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)