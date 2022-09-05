Delhi Cab Driver Held for Making Obscene Gestures at British Woman

While the foreign tourists were on their way to a five-star hotel in south Delhi, the driver allegedly masturbated in front of them inside the cab, the police said. When they objected to his action, he threatened them.

The lawyer immediately informed the police and lodged a verbal complaint.

Soon after her statement was recorded, the British woman left the country with her friend as their return tickets were also booked in advance, a senior police official said.

A case was registered based on her recorded statement and evidence, the official said, adding the accused driver was arrested and released on bail.