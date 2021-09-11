Watch: Delhi Airport Flooded, Flight Operations Continue Unhindered

The incident took place after relentless rains lashed the national capital since Friday late night.
(Photo: The Quint)
Heavy rains waterlogged several areas of the national capital including some parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, 11 September.
The arrival area of Terminal 3 was waterlogged for "half an hour" before it was cleared, reported IANS.
However, flight operations continued unhindered at the airport.
"Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," Delhi Airport tweeted.
The incident took place after relentless rains lashed the national capital since Friday late night.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy intensity rain in Delhi and its adjoining areas.
For the first time since 1975, the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark.
(With inputs from IANS)
