Delhi Adds 2,570 Fresh Dengue Cases, Taking Tally to Highest Since 2015 Outbreak

A report released by the municipal corporations of Delhi on Monday, 15 November, showed that dengue cases have almost doubled in the national capital, reaching 5,277 with 2,570 fresh cases being added in the past week, news agency PTI reported.

This is now the national capital's highest number of cases since the dengue outbreak of 2015 which affected 16,000 people and killed 60, according to Hindustan Times.

No new deaths were added to the toll, which currently stands at nine, the highest death toll recorded in a year in Delhi since 2017, when 10 deaths were reported.