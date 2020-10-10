Delhi: 18-Yr-Old Allegedly Beaten to Death Over Relation With Girl

An 18-year-old student was beaten to death in Delhi over his alleged relationship with a girl.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening in North-West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, following which the woman’s brother and three minors were arrested.
Rahul who was a 2nd year BA student also used to give tuition classes, and CCTV footage from 7 October before the incident took place reportedly shows him with the girl in Nanda Road, where he is believed to have been called on the pretext of tuition classes.
A report on Hindustan Times quoted the man’s uncle, Dharampal as alleging, “I rushed to the place to see four or five people kicking and punching my nephew. I intervened, and the woman’s younger brother said they were beating him up because he had refused to stop seeing the woman. I managed to rescue my nephew after pleading with them to let him go. They left after threatening us.”
Rahul Kumar succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the next morning. The deceased did not have any visible injury but a post-mortem examination suggested that it was the rupturing of his spleen that led to his death.
NDTV quoted senior police officer Vijayanta Arya as saying, “During investigation, we found that the boy, who was a resident of Jahangirpuri, was friends with a girl and her family was against it. Her brother and other family members thrashed the boy over this and he died due injuries.”
Since the victim and the woman he was in a relationship belonged to different communities, as a precautionary measure the police have reportedly deployed police personnel.
A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, according to TOI.
Published: 10 Oct 2020,02:46 PM IST