'Deleted Rahul Gandhi's Tweet, Locked His Account': Twitter Tells Delhi HC

Twitter on Wednesday, 11 August, told the Delhi High Court that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's account was locked in response to one of his tweets which breached the social media platform's policy.

Representing Twitter, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya also apprised the court that it had deleted the leader's tweet, which shared a photograph of the parents of a 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, killed and forcibly cremated in the national capital on 1 August.

Poovayya stated, "The tweet has already been deleted since it was in violation of our site's policy. Rahul Gandhi's account has also been locked since," Bar and Bench quoted.

The submission came while a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh were hearing a plea against Gandhi, which sought appropriate legal action as well as a First Information Report (FIR) against the leader.