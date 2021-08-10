Twitter in Full Compliance With IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi HC

This development has come after Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of IT Rules by the US-based microblogging site, sought an affidavit from the Centre to bring its stand on record within two weeks.
The Centre on Tuesday, 10 August, told the Delhi High Court that microblogging platform Twitter is now in full compliance with the IT rules 2021, after the company appointed resident grievance officer and a nodal contact officer.
"We will have to see how they (Twitter) are doing, appointments made today should not be withdrawn tomorrow,” the government told the court.
Earlier on 6 August, Twitter had informed the high court about the appointments, but the court had asked for the affidavit filed by the platform as it was not on record and asked it to ensure that it was brought on record.
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre said, "It would be better if our affidavit comes on record. The chief compliance officer, the nodal contact person and the resident grievance officer have been appointed and they (Twitter) are today in compliance with the law."
On 28 July, the Delhi High Court had slammed Twitter over unclear affidavits filed with respect to the compliance of the Centre's new Information Technology Rules and granted the social media giant time till 6 August as a "last opportunity".
The court made the remarks while it objected to the use of the term "contingent worker" in the appointments made by Twitter.
"The affidavits clearly show total non-compliance of rules. One week's time as a last opportunity is being granted to file better affidavit in terms of the earlier orders passed by the court," Justice Rekha Palli had been quoted as saying by LiveLaw.
