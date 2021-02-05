Defying Section 144, Kisan Mahapanchayat Held At UP’s Shamli

A large number of farmers raised slogans and gathered at the Mahapanchayat (meeting) today, on Friday, 5 February at Shamli, Uttar Pradesh inspite of the imposition of Section 144, strictly banning large gatherings till 3 April.

This move by farmers defied the district administration’s orders, who cited the recent Republic Day tractor rally unrest calling it “unruly behaviour by farmers” and flouting of COVID-19 protocols, reported Indian Express.