Farmers’ Protest: 15 Oppn MPs Visit Ghazipur, ‘Stopped’ by Police

As many as 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) from 10 opposition parties visited the Ghazipur border on Thursday, 4 February, to meet the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws, with one of them, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, saying they were stopped by the police.

Apart from Badal, the 15 MPs included Supriya Sule (NCP), Kanimozhi (DMK), and Saugata Roy (TMC), among others.