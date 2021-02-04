Farmers’ Protest: 15 Oppn MPs Visit Ghazipur, ‘Stopped’ by Police

As many as 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) from 10 opposition parties visited the Ghazipur border on Thursday, 4 February, to meet the farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws, with one of them, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, saying they were stopped by the police.
Apart from Badal, the 15 MPs included Supriya Sule (NCP), Kanimozhi (DMK), and Saugata Roy (TMC), among others.
"Saw the conditions created at #ghazipurborder, first hand. Shocked to see the treatment being meted out to the annadaata. Farmers are barricaded behind fortress like concrete barriers and barbed wire fencing. Even ambulances and fire brigades cannot enter the protest site," Harsimrat Badal tweeted.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police joint commissioner Alok Kumar later told news agency ANI, "The MPs wanted to go to the protest site (Ghazipur border). We informed them that the movement was not possible as we've barricaded the road in view of the law and order situation. We apprised them of an alternate route and proposed to escort them."
The Ghazipur protest site is one of the three main sites of protest around Delhi by farmers against the three agriculture laws. In the aftermath of the violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day, police deployment has been stepped up at these sites and heavy barricading has been put in place.
The issue of the laws and the ensuing protests have been raised in the Rajya Sabha, which is holding proceedings during the Budget session of the Parliament.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
