Defence PRO in Jammu Deletes Tweet on Iftar Hosted by Army in J&K

The Defence Ministry’s public relations officer (PRO) in Jammu allegedly deleted a tweet about an iftar organised by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, reported The Indian Express.

This took place after the post had come under attack from right-wing personalities on Twitter such as Suresh Chavhanke, the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News.

On 21 April, the PRO tweeted photographs of an iftar held by the Army in Doda and wrote, “Keeping alive the traditions of #secularism, an Iftaar was organised by the #IndianArmy at Arnora in #Doda District. #Ramadan."

The photographs showed the iftar gathering, the General Officer Commanding of the Delta Force of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles interacting with local Muslims and a uniformed person offering namaz with civilians.