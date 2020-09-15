‘China Doesn’t Recognise Boundary Alignment’: Rajnath in Lok Sabha

The India and China border issue remains unresolved, with no mutually acceptable solution till now, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his address to the members of Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 15 September, the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. "China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. We consider that this alignment is based on well-established geographical principals," Singh was quoted as saying. While calling the current standoff different from those in the past, in terms of scale and number of friction points, he asserted that India remains "committed to a peaceful resolution".

“China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq kms in Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to China.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as quoted by ANI

The defence minister started his address on the India-China standoff at the beginning of proceedings in the Lok Sabha at 3 pm. Later Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lower House demanding a discussion on the border issue, reported ANI.

‘Indian Troops Will Forcefully Counter All Chinese Aggressive Actions’

Calling China's violent conduct along the Line of Actual Control a violation of all existing agreements, the defence minister said, "Our troops have done counter deployments in the area to safeguard our borders." Since April, we have seen an increase in troops and weapons deployment along the LAC in Ladakh, he said, adding that Indian forces will forcefully counter all Chinese aggressive actions along the border. Singh pointed out that India has conveyed to China that attempts to forcibly alter the Sino-Indian boundary are not acceptable.

“In meeting with Chinese Defence Minister, I clearly stated that while our troops had always taken a responsible approach towards border management, at the same time, there should be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as quoted by ANI

‘India Inflicted Heavy Casualties on Chinese Forces During Galwan Clash’

Asserting out that Indian forces had inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces during the Galwan clash on 15 June, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, Singh called for the Lower House to pass a resolution to express solidarity with the armed forces. On 15 June, clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers. The Indian government had claimed that over 40 soldiers on the Chinese side were also killed. These clashes are being termed as the deadliest along the Sino-India border since the 1962 war between the two countries.

